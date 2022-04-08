Nokia selected by Orange Egypt to modernize network

CAIRO – Nokia today announced that Orange Egypt has opted to modernize its existing Nokia SDM solution to support the operator's subscriber growth over the next five years. The enhancements to the SDM network include a total modernization of the solution with upgraded hardware and ongoing software releases. The new system will allow Orange Egypt's users to benefit from improved reliability and security, as well as enable Orange Egypt to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving capacity and service needs of its subscribers.

Nokia's 3GPP-compliant SDM solution includes Nokia Registers – Home Subscriber Server, Home Location Register and One-NDS (Network Directory Server), plus 5G's Unified Data Management and Authorization Server Function. Together the components will allow Orange Egypt to better manage subscriber data across different technology networks.

Nokia's SDM solution is deployed over three geographical sites and serves around 33 million mobile and fixed Orange Egypt subscribers. This includes subscribers of 2G, 3G, 4G, fixed services, data and voice, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) services. The new upgraded system supports the upcoming launch of 5G services.

Read the full press release here.

