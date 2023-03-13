Nokia partners with Netplus to deliver broadband services in India

NEW DELHI – Nokia today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Netplus Broadband, an Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India, to supply its Multi-Access Gateway Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) application for access management, hosted on the FP5-based 7750 SR, and the 7250 IXR, which provides high-density aggregation, to scale Netplus' broadband services throughout Northern India. Netplus has operations spread across 400 plus cities and towns in several states in Northern India, with the biggest in Punjab.

The 7750 SR is based on Nokia's industry leading FP5 silicon, which helps enable world-class broadband services with highly scalable subscriber management, granular bandwidth management and per-subscriber policy control, as well as deterministic performance and a 75 percent reduction in power consumption over FP4 silicon.

In addition, Netplus will also deploy Nokia's 7750 SR Extended Services Appliance (ESA) to scale support of Carrier Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT), helping it solve the challenges faced by increasing demand for connected endpoints.

Netplus will be partnering with Nokia's IP Networks services team to support the deployment of the Nokia products and applications to deliver the new, quad-play residential broadband services to its subscriber base of one million plus across the state of Punjab.

Read the full press release here.

