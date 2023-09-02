Nokia extends manufacture of fiber broadband equipment into India

NEW DELHI – Nokia today announced that it will extend manufacturing PON optical line terminals (OLTs) at its factory in Sriperimbudur near Chennai, India. The decision comes in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as international markets.

Shifts in consumer behavior, from home working to data rich entertainment services, are driving demand for broadband. This demand is matched by strong institutional support with significant funding from governments and private equity funds around the world that are driving investments in broadband and fiber connectivity. Nokia is currently a participant in the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and is extending its production capacity into Chennai in response to growing demand.

Demand for fiber is also shifting to new regions with the Asia-Pacific region seeing strong demand in markets like Japan, India and Southeast Asia. Much of this demand will be seen in the form of fiber to the home (FTTH) but there is also significant demand from mobile network operators (MNOs) as they deploy 5G and need next generation fiber in their transport networks to carry the expected surge in data traffic. Nokia's planned production of PON OLTs in India will give a boost to expand the company's production base and geographic reach.

