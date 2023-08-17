Nokia expands network-in-a-box program to simplify broadband builds and BEAD projects

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the expansion of its 'network-in-a-box' program to provide essential network infrastructure products in a single bundle that operators and BEAD participants need to quickly build or scale broadband networks. The pre-packaged solutions from Nokia are configurable to each individual network build and are available to ship directly through Nokia or its network of channel partners. BEAD participants focused on bridging the digital divide can also leverage Nokia's network-in-a-box program. The program provides all of the recently announced U.S. manufactured fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in a single solution.

Bringing high-speed access to households or communities is an intricate process that can challenge the most experienced broadband network builders. Operators need to be able to source a wide range of components and networking equipment all while ensuring their quality and compatibility.



Nokia's enhanced network-in-a-box simplifies the process, providing everything required to deploy a broadband network as a single bundled solution. The network-in-a-box program includes Nokia's IP routing, Fiber OLT, Fiber ONT, and Wi-Fi beacon products along with software and services that make it easy for operators of all sizes to build their fiber broadband networks. Network-in-a-box makes it easy to build small greenfield fiber networks or cap existing GPON networks and grow to XGS and 25G-PON.



