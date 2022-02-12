Sign In Register
Broadband

Nokia deploys next-gen fiber tech in Australia

SYDNEY – Nokia and NBN Co today announced the deployment of Nokia's next-generation broadband platform and its Altiplano Access Controller to deliver a smarter, faster and greener nbn® network. The deployment is the first for the Lightspan MF-14 in the Southern Hemisphere.

With unmatched capacity, space efficiency, low latency, intelligence, reliability and power efficiency, the MF-14 will help nbn address Australia's broadband needs well into the future and help the company realize their Toward Zero Carbon Ambition.

Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller is a software-defined (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) tool used to drive greater automation and virtualization. It enables innovation in the way the network is managed with an open API to automate and program the network.

nbn recently welcomed the Australian Government's commitment to invest an additional $2.4 billion to roll out more fiber to communities across Australia. The new investment will enable an additional 1.5 million homes and businesses currently served by Fiber to the Node (FTTN) to upgrade to Fiber to the Premises (FTTP). Coupled with the additional homes and businesses connected by fiber, nbn is evolving the FTTP technology platform to enable higher speed services and has recently successfully completed lab evaluations of 25Gbps FTTP technology.

Full fiber connections will help deliver faster broadband speeds, better reliability and energy efficiency , as well as support additional data capacity for the nbn network. These upgrades will help ensure eligible customers can more effectively work from home and operate online businesses, participate in online education, engage in telehealth consultations, stream entertainment and connect with friends and family.

nbn will be the first operator in the Southern Hemisphere to adopt the MF-14 platform following announcements by US and UK operators in October 2022. Deployment will commence in 2023.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

