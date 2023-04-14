Nokia deploys multi-gig fiber broadband for Valoo in Finland

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it is deploying a 10G broadband network for operator Valoo in Finland. The deal includes fiber access nodes for the central office and Nokia's Altiplano broadband access controller, which includes software defined access networking (SDAN) capabilities. The new network will connect 200,000 homes in and around 30 cities by the end of 2026.

With Nokia's Quillion chipset at the heart of the solution, the XGS-PON deployment is ready for 25G PON when Valoo wants to add more capacity. Quillion also means lower emissions.

Valoo (Adola Oy) is 100 percent owned by DIF Capital Partners, an independent infrastructure equity fund controlling more than €15 billion of investments globally. Valoo focuses on fiber broadband access and is undergoing large scale fiber developments in the Finnish market. In February this year the company announced that as well as building fiber networks it will offer internet service subscriptions itself and make its network available to third party operators.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia