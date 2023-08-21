Nokia bows home connectivity software platform for broadband devices

Orlando, Fla. – Nokia today announced the launch of Corteca, a new end-to-end home connectivity software for broadband devices that will enable service providers to significantly enhance customer experiences, generate new revenues and reduce operational costs.

Service providers are bringing multi-gigabit speeds to the home, but more than 40% of households are reporting issues with in-home connectivity. Operators remain challenged by today’s in-home Wi-Fi solutions, plagued by complex installation processes, limited interoperability, inconsistent coverage and dead zones that lead to frustrated subscribers. Nokia’s Corteca addresses these challenges, providing a combination of advanced Wi-Fi performance and devices in the home along with effective customer support tools and proactive monitoring in the cloud. In recent customer trials, Nokia’s Corteca solution increased peak hour Wi-Fi throughput by 70 percent and reduced average handling time of helpdesk calls by 50 percent.

Nokia Corteca home connectivity software consists of:

Corteca Cloud: an intelligent controller with a “single pane of glass” interface to manage both home Wi-Fi networks, and network-wide broadband device deployments.

Corteca Applications: a marketplace with value-added applications so service providers can generate new sources of revenue.

Corteca Device Software: powering Nokia’s growing line-up of broadband devices for Fiber and FWA gateways and mesh Wi-Fi beacons.

The Corteca Cloud, formerly known as the WiFi Cloud Controller, introduces a new marketplace to deliver Corteca Applications. This gives service providers access to a catalog of value-added, revenue generating services. The marketplace allows operators to try applications before purchasing and centrally manage what is made available to their subscribers. Corteca Applications cover a variety of uses cases, including enhanced security, intelligent device fingerprinting, gaming optimization, and more. In addition, Nokia has opened up the marketplace to an eco-system of 3rd party developers to bring additional value-added applications to the market.

Nokia’s Corteca Device Software runs on the in-home broadband and Wi-Fi devices and works in real-time with cloud-based operations to monitor and manage the end-user experience. Nokia combines open-source software with industry standards and is the first vendor to provide seamless communications and management for multi-vendor mesh Wi-Fi and devices. The Corteca Device Software also provides a container application framework to isolate and applications from the underlying operating system. It allows operators to seamlessly run, manage, and dynamically update applications independent of the device software to reduce costs.

