Broadband

Nokia announces world's most advanced fiber broadband platform

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/17/2022
ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced the world’s first Generation 6 broadband platform, designed for a "fiber-for-everything" world where fiber broadband networks evolve to become a single infrastructure for all services. The new Lightspan MF-14 platform extends the upper end of Nokia’s fiber broadband portfolio bringing unmatched capacity, low latency, intelligence, six nines reliability and the highest power efficiency, enabling operators to address broadband needs for the next decades. The new platform will be premiered at the Network X event in Amsterdam from 18 to 20 October.

The industry is entering a "fiber-for-everything" era. Once operators have deployed fiber-to-the-home, their networks pass every other building in the street, as well as the homes, meaning they can connect businesses and other services. Fiber PON will be capable of supporting high bandwidth consumer services, industry 4.0 applications, business connectivity, 5G transport and smart city services. This creates more revenue opportunities, lowers TCO and significantly reduces overall power consumption. This new broadband era, designated Broadband 6 by the World Broadband Association (WBBA), requires a new technical solution. Nokia’s pioneering Lightspan MF-14 is the first Gen 6 optical line terminal (OLT) in the world and has already been selected by customers building 25 Gb/second capable networks in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Based on new, advanced hardware and disaggregated software design, MF-14 is a generation leap in fiber access solutions. It is the highest capacity platform in the industry and the only solution ready for mass delivery of 25G, 50G and 100G PON services. It’s also the industry’s first OLT with the six-nines availability and sub-millisecond latency needed for mission critical industry 4.0 and 5G transport services.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

