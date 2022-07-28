Nokia and Sinet deploy Cambodia's first XGS-PON enabled high-speed network for enterprises

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Nokia today announced that SINET, Cambodia's leading Internet Service Provider, has chosen Nokia to deploy its XGS Passive Optical Network (PON) solution to address the growing demand for ultra-high-speed broadband of the enterprises. Nokia's XGS-PON solution will be initially deployed in the capital city of Phnom Penh before being expanded to other cities and regions. Once deployed, SINET's future-ready network will be able to address the demand for more capacity and support new use cases, such as smart cities and 5G backhauling.

The deployment, which includes the upgrade of the existing Nokia fiber access nodes, will be completed in 2022.

Nokia's fiber access solution is powered by its Quillion chipset, which concurrently supports three generations of PON technologies, GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON. It is 50% more energy efficient than the previous generation of chipsets, allowing the service providers to reduce operational expenditure.

