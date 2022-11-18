Nokia and KPN successfully trial 25G PON in Rotterdam animal hospital

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced KPN has demonstrated 20 Gb/second broadband speeds in a field trial with the Caresse animal hospital in Rotterdam. High speed connectivity is increasingly important in veterinary medicine where high resolution images need to be accessed in the cloud. Symmetrical speeds of 20Gb/s would be capable of uploading (or downloading) almost 100 scans of 30 MB each in one second.

KPN deployed Nokia's state-of-the-art 25G PON technology in the field trial using its existing fiber network. Using Nokia's Quillon chip, 25G PON can work alongside GPON and XGS-PON on the same fiber, and powered by the same access node.

Read the full press release here.

