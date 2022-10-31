Nokia and Kinetic add cybersecurity and parental control to broadband devices

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced Kinetic by Windstream is the first communications service provider (CSP) to use its application in containers solution. The Arkansas-based operator, which provides high speed broadband services across 18 states, is deploying the new container framework on its Nokia Beacon 6 broadband devices, available to 300,000 customers. Application containers enable the simple introduction of new services remotely from the network. Windstream's initial value-added service to subscribers is F-Secure's cybersecurity and parental control solution.

Traditionally, new services for in-home WiFi either need to be added to customer devices before shipment or require an entire device software upgrade to install them post deployment. With the container framework, Nokia introduces an isolated environment within its devices where applications can run using dedicated resources, such as CPU power and memory, without impacting normal router functions. The container separates the applications from the device operating system meaning the life cycle of the application can be managed directly by the operator using standard remote device management protocols (TR-069 / TR-369), and independently of the device's software updates.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia