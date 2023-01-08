Nile gets another $175M

SAN JOSE, CA – Nile, the leader in next-generation enterprise networks, today announced a $175 million Series C investment round co-led by March Capital and Sanabil Investments, with strategic participation from solutions by stc, Prosperity7, Liberty Global Ventures, and stc CIF (Corporate Investment Fund), and contribution from 8VC, Geodesic Capital, U First Capital, and Valor Equity Partners. Nile's impressive raise, which brings its total funding to $300 million, reflects the significant progress the company is making to expand its global position and redefine the way enterprises consume IT infrastructures.

After emerging from stealth mode less than a year ago, Nile has built a market-leading network-as-a-service (NaaS) solution designed to deliver a more secure wired and wireless service through the extensive use of monitoring, analytics, and automation. The company has rapidly expanded beyond North America into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and has seen increasing demand for its innovative access network service from organizations including Stanford University, Pitney Bowes, and Carta, among others. Collaborations with over 100 channel and service provider partners further underscore Nile's growing market presence.

This round of financing will further Nile's mission to eliminate the operational complexities plaguing enterprise networks in their ability to support cloud-born enterprise IT solutions, while also delivering the highest levels of integrated defenses to protect both wired and wireless connectivity from cyber attacks. With Nile, innovation is as swift at the enterprise edge as it is in the cloud, the burden of high upfront capital expenditure-based consumption is eliminated, and the automation of all network services is enabled with data-centric, zero-touch orchestration.

