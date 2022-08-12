Sign In Register
Broadband

NHTC unlocks scalable multi-gigabit service delivery with Adtran fiber

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that New Hope Telephone Cooperative (NHTC) is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution to scale its network dramatically. Adtran is helping NHTC launch competitive multi-gigabit fiber broadband services, spend less time on network operations and more time building its brand in a market that is growing rapidly.

NHTC is based in New Hope, Alabama, where the population is growing, and new broadband operators often enter the market. Due to this growth, NHTC needed to dramatically scale its fiber broadband solution to compete with large Tier 1 carriers. Adtran helped NHTC get the equipment it needed in a very stringent timeline and immediately offer multi-gigabit services to any customer anywhere.

The Adtran end-to-end solution includes the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software and Adtran Connected Home solutions, connected via the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology. The flexible Combo PON technology enables NHTC to maintain support for legacy GPON customers while offering multi-gigabit XGS-PON services to existing and new subscribers. The Mosaic One intelligent SaaS platform provides marketers with insights to assess customer behavior and expertly guide their digital campaigns. It also provides customer support teams and network engineers the ability to quickly resolve customer issues, preempt impending network issues and maximize customer satisfaction. In addition, the Adtran service delivery gateways (SDGs) combined with AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi powered by Plume, enable NHTC to deliver a multi-user, multi-gigabit experience across the smart home.

The Adtran Mosaic One cloud software also helps NHTC find new customers and educate the local community on the benefits of its all-fiber network. With so much competition in the region, Adtran enables the co-op's small marketing department to visualize intelligent marketing data and more effectively communicate with potential new customers.

Read the full press release here.

