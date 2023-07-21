Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Netflix's revenue growth story turns hazy

News Analysis

Much like what US cable has done with broadband, Netflix has altered its narrative on its streaming business. Rather than focusing on sheer subscriber growth, the streaming giant is steering itself toward revenue growth, stoked in part by its new ad-supported service plans and the expansion of its password-sharing policies.

However, some analysts are struggling to make heads and tails of Netflix's revenue growth story largely because the company is not providing much revenue-focused granularity tied to some of its latest moves.

(Source: Netflix)
(Source: Netflix)

Prior to the launch of its ad plan and password-sharing policies that aim to tack on "extra members," Netflix's business was relatively simple, straightforward and predictable – price multiplied by subscribers.

"Yes there was variability around expectations for subscriber additions, but the drivers were clear. Today, that could not be further from the truth!," Michael Nathanson, analyst at MoffettNathanson, proclaimed in a research note (registration required) issued in the wake of Netflix's Q2 2023 results – results that beat analyst expectations on subscribers but missed on revenues.

Q2 results aside, the devil's in the details on Netflix's revenue growth story, and a lot of those details are still lacking in the early days of Netflix's ad-supported tier and its paid sharing plans.

Without more detail about the accounts being added via the password sharing crackdown and additional insight into the number of subs getting the ad-supported tier, "the drivers underpinning Netflix's revenue growth are more unclear than ever, giving us less confidence in our ability to accurately model this company," Nathanson explained.

But others seem to be buying the story that Netflix is positioned to reignite revenue growth, as the analyst points out that Netflix's stock is up more than 60% year-to-date.

Nathanson said he remains "cautiously optimistic" about Netflix going forward, keeping his "market perform" rating on the stock and a target price of $380.

Tier changes poised to spur Netflix's ad biz

Meanwhile, Netflix has been making some other changes to help fit its new approach, particularly around its ad-supported tier.

The big one there is the decision in some markets (including Canada and more recently in the US and the UK) to halt the sale of its former ad-free Basic plan to new customers and to instead zero in on three:

Netflix's former ad-free Basic tier is no longer available to new subscribers in the US. (Source: Screenshot from Netflix's new subscription flow)
Netflix's former ad-free Basic tier is no longer available to new subscribers in the US.
(Source: Screenshot from Netflix's new subscription flow)

Netflix hasn't disclosed much detail about how its ad-supported tier is faring, other than to say it's seeing "steady growth" since its debut in November 2022.

Nathanson estimates that Netflix will have 5.5 million of its subs in the US and Canada on the ad tier by the end of 2023 and 17.1 million by the end of 2025.

And he also expects the shift away from the ad-free Basic tier to give Netflix's advertising business a jolt. The analyst is forecasting that Netflix ad revenues will exceed an assumed $3 billion Microsoft guarantee in 2025 (Microsoft is Netflix's primary ad-tech partner) "and continue to grow rapidly from there."

As for Netflix's full subscription business, the analyst now expects Netflix to add 20.5 million subs in 2023, aided by the company's expanded password-sharing clampdown.

One area of concern is Netflix's average revenue per membership (ARM) as 2022 price increases are lapped and there's a continued mix-shift toward lower-ARM markets such as India, Nathanson noted. That's led him to lower his Q3 revenue growth estimate by -500 basis points to +7.6%, reaching $8.5 billion.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE