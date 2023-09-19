Netflix, SK end dispute with partnership focused on bundling and AI

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile NetworksEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Netflix, SK end dispute with partnership focused on bundling and AI

News Analysis

South Korea's SK Broadband and Netflix have settled a dispute centering on whether Netflix should cover a portion of network-related costs the broadband operator incurs by delivering the popular streaming service.

Under a "strategic partnership" announced Monday, SK Broadband and Netflix will, at a high level, work together to improve the consumer streaming experience and make it easier for broadband customers to access Netflix on multiple devices, including smartphones and IP-connected set-top boxes.

(Source: Netflix)
(Source: Netflix)

Much of that concerns bundling Netflix with SK Telecom and SK Broadband services starting in the first half of 2024. Among those coming offers, SK Telecom intends to offer a mix of bundles featuring Netflix in its "T Universe" subscription service. Future package options will also feature Netflix's relatively new ad-supported option.

The two sides said they'll also seek ways to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies developed by SK Telecom and SK Broadband, such as "conversational" user experience and personalized recommendation technologies.

Other terms were not announced; it's not clear if SK will use an edge caching system, such as Netflix's Open Connect platform, to help reduce network streaming costs or if the operator and Netflix have entered into a paid peering agreement. However, they did serve up the vague notion that the partnership would enable Netflix to "establish deeper connections" with more SK Telecom and SK Broadband customers.

Battle started with 'Squid Game' surge

The partnership enters the picture following a years-long legal battle over network costs associated with Netflix's streaming service.

Back in 2021, SK Broadband sued Netflix for a share of the cost of delivering the streaming service amid a massive surge in usage due to the popularity of hit series "Squid Game." The operator argued at the time that Netflix should be on the hook to pony up about $23 million in fees for 2020 alone.

Netflix countered that SK Broadband was trying to "extract an arbitrary payment" and that imposing network usage fees on the streaming giant would create an "unfair, anti-competitive environment" among a streaming sector that includes the likes of Amazon and Disney.

Netflix also offered up its Open Connect platform as a possible solution, but SK Broadband rejected it. Comcast also balked at deploying Netflix's Open Connect edge appliance. The cable operator and Netflix took a different path in 2014 via a paid interconnection agreement.

The Netflix-SK Broadband scrum emerged amid a broader "fair share" debate in Europe about whether "large traffic generators" (like Netflix) should cover some of the costs of network operators.

Telefónica recently stated its case in favor of a fair share regime in the form of a math-riddled study (PDF) despite data showing that operating costs, despite a rise in traffic, have been relatively stable at the operator in recent years. The operator also clarified that about a third of its investments in fixed networks and about two-thirds of investments in mobile networks are due to traffic growth.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
WBBA Summit Highlights Importance of Broadband Industry To Digital Economy By Kevin Casey
Etisalat by e& complete the world’s first trial for large capacity transmission network By Huawei
Nokia maps out AI/ML automation path for broadband operators By Nokia
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
October 12, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with Fiber
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE