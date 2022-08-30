Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Navajo Nation urges FCC to approve Sacred Wind sale to ATN

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 8/30/2022
Comment (0)

Representatives of the Navajo Nation are expressing support for the sale of Sacred Wind to ATN International, an acquisition announced in late July.

Responding to a public notice and request for comment from the FCC on the proposed sale, which would also see Sacred Wind merge with Commnet Broadband, representatives of the Navajo Nation credited Sacred Wind with bringing crucial connectivity to Navajo communities and said the merger and acquisition would allow it to reach more people than the small company can on its own.

(Source: simon leigh/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: simon leigh/Alamy Stock Photo)

"We have seen how Sacred Wind has changed the lives of many Navajo families through high speed telecommunications services in parts of the Navajo Eastern Agency and we would like to see the same occur in many more Navajo communities and those living remotely," wrote Jonathan Nez, president of Navajo Nation in a letter to FCC Secretary Marlene Dortch. "We believe that a merging of resources between Sacred Wind and [Commnet] Broadband will accelerate the expansion of broadband services in the underserved areas of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and in the unserved and underserved areas of the Navajo Nation in Arizona and Utah."

Similar sentiments were expressed by representatives from individual chapters including the Nenahnezad and Nageezi chapters, which both said the acquisition "will greatly benefit the Navajo People." The Eastern Navajo Agency Council, a collective representing 31 Navajo chapter communities in New Mexico, also wrote in support of the move, noting that Navajo land in New Mexico "is one of the most challenging areas to receive basic services of any kind."

In another filing, Navajo Technical University (NTU) said it was currently working with Sacred Wind to develop a broadband network using the Navajo Nation's allocation of 2.5GHz spectrum, and on a fiber installation to its main campus in Crownpoint, NM. In light of the proposed sale, the university said it "would be eager to see how quickly we could extend fiber as well to our campuses in Teec Nos Pos and Chinle, AZ, both on the Arizona side of the Navajo Nation."

'There was absolutely nothing'

Navajo Nation is broken up into 110 chapters, with approximately 50 in New Mexico. Sacred Wind was founded in 2006 to deliver service to the Navajo Nation in New Mexico, which lacked basic phone and Internet services.

"The only homes that had basic telephone service were those that were next to or within a half a mile to a mile of the paved state or federal highway," said John Badal, founder and CEO of Sacred Wind, in a conversation with Light Reading earlier this year. "If you go anything beyond that – and all of Navajo lands practically is beyond that – there was absolutely nothing."

Badal said Sacred Wind now delivers service to roughly 85% of its territory with a hybrid fixed wireless and copper network, supported by fiber optic and microwave backhaul, and has introduced some fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) service in the last couple of years. It also reaches many low-income households, with approximately 80% of its customer base enrolled in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), he said.

According to FCC documents on the merger, Sacred Wind currently serves 23,300 customers, 98% of whom are Navajo citizens, in an area covering roughly 3,200 square miles. If approved, the deal will see Sacred Wind and its subsidiary DinehNet get acquired by Alloy, a holding company created by ATN for the purpose of this sale. ATN's wholly owned affiliates Commnet Wireless and Commnet Broadband, which provide service in several states and territories including the US Virgin Islands, Alaska and New Mexico, will also merge with Sacred Wind.

ATN confirmed in FCC filings that it will assume DinehNet's RDOF and CAF II commitments to bring 53 fiber miles and fixed wireless technology to approximately 2,000 locations in New Mexico. ATN will acquire Sacred Wind for approximately $25 million in cash and $32 million in debt.

The FCC comment and reply comment period on the merger and acquisition is open through September 15.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE