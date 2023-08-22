Midco, Plume release Wi-Fi solution for businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and ORLANDO, Fla. – Fiber Connect – Midco® announced today that its highly anticipated 'Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro powered by Plume WorkPass®' service is now available in all of its markets throughout the midwest. This innovative solution is tailored to meet the connectivity, productivity, and security needs of all small businesses. In addition to powerful front-end services, including adaptive Wi-Fi, Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro brings unique operational insights and intelligence to help small business owners thrive.

With the introduction of Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro, business owners, employees, and customers can gain access to an array of unique features, powered by the cloud and AI, to elevate their Wi-Fi and connectivity experiences:

Link™: Reliable, self-optimizing adaptive Wi-Fi can reach every corner of the business.

Shield™: Protect data and block threats with AI-based, enterprise-grade security.

Concierge®: Control guest networks, security settings, device access, and more.

Flow™: Real-time motion awareness for added peace of mind.

Keycard: Remotely manage staff 24/7–create profiles, set security controls, and monitor individuals' time at work.

The new service includes Plume-designed SuperPods with Wi-Fi 6 that are placed according to the size of the business premises and ensure superior and uninterrupted wireless coverage. These compact and cutting-edge SuperPods deliver a more optimal, secure, and robust Wi-Fi connection, minimizing dead zones, and increasing wireless capacity to help optimize business productivity.

In addition, small business owners will receive the Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro Mobile app, which empowers them to manage their network and operations effortlessly through a single control pane. The app includes three built-in Wi-Fi networks: Secure, Employee, and Guest which allows the network to be segmented to provide robust security for sensitive information while providing convenient and reliable connectivity for employees and guests.

Business owners can access the same features and information from a desktop portal to facilitate easy management, offering a convenient alternative to the mobile app. This flexibility ensures that business owners can monitor and control their Wi-Fi networks at any time.

Read the full press release here.

