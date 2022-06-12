Midco connects with Plume on new home Wi-Fi offering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Midco is enhancing the home Internet experience by introducing Midco Wi-Fi powered by Plume HomePass. This next-gen Wi-Fi service is fueled by cloud, artificial intelligence and open-source technology to deliver even faster, smarter and more reliable Wi-Fi experiences throughout the home.

Midco Wi-Fi leverages an advanced SaaS Experience Platform, which includes OpenSync—the fastest growing open-source framework for the smart home—in conjunction with Plume's HomePass, a suite of intelligent smart home services. The recently updated HomePass mobile app provides access to:

Adapt, which continually optimizes the home network to deliver greater Wi-Fi speed, coverage and capacity throughout the home, ensuring a seamless user experience on every device

Control, which provides visibility into what's happening on a user's network, allowing them to set guest and child access controls, profiles, content filters and even pause the Internet

Guard, which provides robust device protection and cybersecurity including ad and malware blocking. This service halts suspicious activity and isolates any compromised devices

Sense, which uses Wi-Fi-connected devices and access points to provide whole-home awareness through motion detection for added peace of mind while away from home

Midco is positioned to rapidly scale its new Wi-Fi offering across its customer base thanks to Plume's cloud-driven platform featuring OpenSync technology. With support for a wide range of hardware devices and the ability to leverage existing Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) already in the field, Plume's technology partnership supports Midco's sustainability efforts, offers expanded hardware choices and allows for accelerated service delivery to subscribers.

Midco is offering this advanced next-gen Wi-Fi solution across its entire footprint. For more information, visit https://midco.com/services/internet-services/whole-home-wifi.

Plume

Midco