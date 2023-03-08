Michigan's 123NET uses Adtran's Mosaic

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Adtran today announced that 123NET is utilizing its scalable and flexible Mosaic software platform to rapidly roll out ultra-fast high-speed fiber broadband services across Michigan. The deployment leverages Adtran's XGS-PON technology to connect the state's diverse range of communities, including previously underserved areas. With Adtran's Mosaic software platform, the service provider is able to offer tailored, high-quality connectivity to more customers and fully maximize the potential of its fiber-based network. 123NET is also using Adtran equipment to provide its customers with secure and robust in-home Wi-Fi services.

With Adtran's Mosaic software platform, 123NET can continue to offer its customers consistent, highly competitive pricing. Featuring AI-driven actionable intelligence and granular network control, the deployment leverages an agile service delivery framework, accelerating rollouts and reducing truck rolls. 123NET's subscribers also benefit from a seamless in-home Wi-Fi experience. By using Adtran's SDGs and Plume management system, 123NET can help customers tailor their Wi-Fi services to their specific needs. The system uses AI to learn about the customers' home environments and automatically adjusts Wi-Fi to ensure optimum security, reliability and performance.

Read the full press release here.



