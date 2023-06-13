MetTel plans $3M expansion of NYC headquarters

NEW YORK — Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation, a global communications solution provider for businesses worldwide, is investing $3 million to extensively renovate its 55 Water Street headquarters in New York City. As part of its growth plans, MetTel has committed to creating at least 100 new full-time jobs in software development and professional services while retaining 180 full-time jobs, supported by up to $2.2 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development. ESD was joined by the New York City Economic Development Corporation to mark the milestone with a ribbon cutting at MetTel's 55 Water Street headquarters.

"New York stands as a beacon of innovation where creativity flourishes and the entrepreneurial spirit thrives," Governor Hochul said. "The expansion of MetTel serves as a testament to the region's stature as a dynamic tech hub, reaffirming our position at the forefront of innovation, growth, and job creation."

Founded in New York City in 1996, Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation (MetTel) has helped businesses and government organizations boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs and simplify operations through automation. These renovations will transform the headquarters into a cutting-edge workspace that fosters collaboration, creativity and innovation. The company maintains significant operations in New Jersey, Utah and Rhode Island which were also considered for this expansion project, in addition to a proposed new location in Florida. MetTel was assisted by K&L Gates LLP and Colliers with site selection, negotiations and incentives for the project.

New York State's strategic investments have cultivated an ecosystem of innovation and growth, nurturing the tech industry in every corner of the state. These targeted investments are instrumental in propelling New York City's growth as a world-class tech hub, serving as a catalyst for job creation and a hotbed for groundbreaking innovations that spur economic progress at both local and global scales. With its global reputation, access to capitaland dynamic ecosystem, New York City has become a magnet for startups and established tech companies, resulting in a robust and resilient tech sector. By supporting this vibrant ecosystem, New York State is driving economic prosperity and solidifying its position as a leader in the digital era.

