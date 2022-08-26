Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Meter wants to be the AWS of commercial connectivity

CxO Spotlight Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 8/26/2022
Comment (0)

Setting up commercial office space has gotten easier in the last decade, with cloud hosting providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) removing the pressure of hosting in-house data centers. The same can't be said of setting up and running Internet networks, an onerous process involving sourcing third-party network vendors and service providers, and then managing that network setup in house.

"Companies are used to just going to AWS saying I want a bunch of servers ... but there's not that equivalent for local infrastructure at all," said Anil Varanasi, co-founder and CEO of Meter, in a conversation with Light Reading. "We just think spaces should come with Internet infrastructure."

Meter, a startup founded in 2015, has been working on that. Meter was created by two brothers, Anil and Sunil Varanasi. They first started a network infrastructure company while attending school at George Mason University in Virginia but eventually realized something was missing: vertical integration.

Left to right: Sunil and Anil Varanasi. (Source: Meter. Used with permission.)
Left to right: Sunil and Anil Varanasi.
(Source: Meter. Used with permission.)

"One of the big issues that I think AWS solves, but nobody has solved with local infrastructure, is it all being integrated together," said Anil Varanasi.

That led the brothers to start working on Meter, which they first took to China in order to source parts before coming back to the US in 2016.

The team spent their first six years on research and development, "writing operating systems, firmware, building hardware, all of it," said Varanasi. With the COVID-19 pandemic placing an emphasis on the need for Internet everywhere, Meter then started reaching out to customers two years ago and recently raised $38 million in a series B round led by Sequoia Capital.

To date, Meter has raised $50 million from several tech investors, including Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke, MIT Chair Diane Greene, and John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas, co-founders of Meraki, a competing product owned by Cisco.

With that funding in hand, the company aims to make it "really simple for any business to get great Internet infrastructure," said Varanasi. A full-stack solution, Meter sets itself apart from network technology vendors like Cisco because it handles the experience end-to-end, including hardware, software and operations.

"Just give us an address and a floor plan. We handle it all," said Varanasi.

That starts with Meter doing the work of determining the best ISP for the space and negotiating rates, and then deploying and managing their own hardware and software to deliver Internet service. The company will even offer to buy back existing network hardware from new customers. "We make a better product that's entirely vertically integrated, from ISPs to routing, switching, wireless – and then we manage it similar to AWS," he said.

(Source: Meter. Used with permission.)
(Source: Meter. Used with permission.)

Meter's hardware is manufactured in Taiwan and the company handles operations, installation and maintenance on site, in coordination with local partners, and remotely.

An 'index on the economy'

The company does not yet disclose customer numbers (though Bloomberg reports it's in the "hundreds") but prefers to talk in square footage: "We're millions of square feet," said Varanasi. It charges by square footage too, offering a flat rate of $0.15 per square foot per month.

Primarily, Meter serves warehouses, life sciences labs, offices and healthcare environments. "We're an index on the economy," said Varanasi, noting that Meter's customers tend to hail from high-growth areas such as technology and healthcare. For example, the pandemic led to a boost in life sciences labs, "so they have huge bandwidth needs, huge fiber needs, but also huge networking and wireless needs," he said.

Meter's initial customers listed on its website include health technology companies like Vial, ScienceIO and Octant. Meter also works with real estate firms to bring Internet services to buildings. Tishman Speyer, a commercial real estate owner, developer, operator and investment manager, is both a partner and an investor in Meter. Meter installed Internet and Wi-Fi in the common areas of Tishman Speyer's building.

That model gets at the overall idea that drives Meter: that Internet access should come with spaces. "Wi-Fi should just be everywhere ... and should be as easy as turning on electricity or water," said Varanasi.

The company is currently using its funding to expand and is hiring for several positions in sales, customer support, marketing and engineering.

While Meter may not unseat the industry's top networking vendors overnight, Varanasi expects forthcoming federal investments in broadband networks to continue making the company's job easier.

"There's so much investment on the broadband side. It honestly makes our lives so much easier to provide a better product," he said. "Just like how payment companies depend on MasterCard and Visa, we depend on broadband infrastructure being great."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Connected TV market is ripe for an independent OS, Foxxum CEO says

Foxxum CEO Ronny Lutzi says the company's new OS for connected TVs, based on the operator-backed Reference Design Kit, will provide an alternative to Android TV. Foxxum's plan, he says, spans retail and an emerging market for operator-supplied connected TVs.

Infinera CEO David Heard talks chips (and sciences)

Infinera CEO David Heard said that the US is doing the right thing by committing billions of dollars to semiconductor research and manufacturing. Since chips are such a big part of the price of the end product and the speed of product innovation, Heard said the recently passed CHIPS and Sciences Act could be a watershed moment in optical networking.

NCTC CEO leads organization on 'The Great Pivot'

Backed by more than 700 US operators, Lou Borrelli and the NCTC are pursuing a wave of new initiatives, including a 'Connectivity Exchange,' MVNO deals, a refreshed focus on video and tighter ties to tech suppliers.

Camilla Formica brings her 'passion for education' to The Cable Center

Formica, a 33-year cable industry vet who will retain some ties to cable tech training specialist NCTI, has been appointed chief program officer of The Cable Center.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE