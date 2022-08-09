MaxLinear's 'AnyWAN' gateway chips cover FTTP, FWA, DOCSIS and more

CARLSBAD, Calif. – MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the immediate availability of the first three products in its newest generation of AnyWAN™ broadband SoCs. The company will showcase these products at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam, September 9 - 12. Hall 8 – Stand 8.A53.

The MaxLinear AnyWAN MxL25641, URX850, and URX851 deliver the highest level of silicon integration to enable power- and cost-efficient high-performance home gateways and routers and bring the scalability that supports all high-speed data access and in-home connectivity technologies and software platforms:

Table 1:



Any WAN Any LAN Any Software Fiber: GPON, XGS-PON, 10G EPON, Active Ethernet Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 prplOS (formerly prplWRT) Copper: xDSL, G. Fast Ethernet 2.5G and 10G RDK-B Wireless: 5G FWA G.hn MaxLinear UGW Cable: DOCSIS MoCA Ethernet 2.5G and 10G Voice FXS

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) now have an ultra-scalable architecture to quickly provide cable, telco and fixed wireless service providers with a versatile solution for home routers and gateways. AnyWAN shortens product development time, lowers the cost of ownership, and allows the design of multiple high-speed data access gateway products around a common software framework, facilitating easier management of supply chain challenges.

Reference systems, samples, and software (RDK and Open WRT-based SDK) are available now.

Read the full announcement here.

