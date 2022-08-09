MaxLinear's 'AnyWAN' gateway chips cover FTTP, FWA, DOCSIS and more

CARLSBAD, Calif. – MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the immediate availability of the first three products in its newest generation of AnyWAN™ broadband SoCs. The company will showcase these products at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam, September 9 - 12. Hall 8 – Stand 8.A53.
The MaxLinear AnyWAN MxL25641, URX850, and URX851 deliver the highest level of silicon integration to enable power- and cost-efficient high-performance home gateways and routers and bring the scalability that supports all high-speed data access and in-home connectivity technologies and software platforms:
Table 1:
|Any WAN
|Any LAN
|Any Software
|Fiber: GPON, XGS-PON, 10G EPON, Active Ethernet
|Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7
|prplOS (formerly prplWRT)
|Copper: xDSL, G. Fast
|Ethernet 2.5G and 10G
|RDK-B
|Wireless: 5G FWA
|G.hn
|MaxLinear UGW
|Cable: DOCSIS
|MoCA
|Ethernet 2.5G and 10G
|Voice FXS
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) now have an ultra-scalable architecture to quickly provide cable, telco and fixed wireless service providers with a versatile solution for home routers and gateways. AnyWAN shortens product development time, lowers the cost of ownership, and allows the design of multiple high-speed data access gateway products around a common software framework, facilitating easier management of supply chain challenges.
Reference systems, samples, and software (RDK and Open WRT-based SDK) are available now.
Read the full announcement here.