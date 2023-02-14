Maryland Broadband Cooperative picks Ciena for statewide middle-mile network

SALISBURY and HANOVER, Md. – The Maryland Broadband Cooperative (MdBC), a middle-mile network provider, has tapped Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) for new transport gear to upgrade its existing 2,500 fiber mile statewide optical network. With this initiative, MdBC will provide 400G transport services to its more than 80 members, which include telecom companies, internet service providers (ISPs), utilities, health care facilities, universities, and state and local government.

MdBC's network will utilize Ciena's 6500 T-Series Packet-Optical Platform and WaveLogic Ai coherent technology for on-demand, high-capacity 400G connectivity with adjustable programmability, allowing for improved transport efficiency and reliability. Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller will provide coordinated multi-layer management for the new optical network and an existing cell site network that utilizes Ciena's 5171 routing and switching platform. With integrated PinPoint OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer), MdBC also gains proactive maintenance capabilities and faster troubleshooting of fiber cuts. Additionally, Ciena Services is providing implementation services to speed time to market, plus maintenance and managed services across the entire network to ensure it runs at peak performance.

