Lumen's ultra-fast fiber move expands across US

DENVER – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is aggressively expanding its premier residential and small business fiber internet service, Quantum Fiber, in more than 30 cities and metro areas in the U.S. This expansion delivers millions of new consumers access to the company's existing and growing fiber footprint. Quantum Fiber brings a superior offering of reliable, ultra-fast gigabit speeds critical to today's technology demands, including the recent launch of new, multi-gig speed offers currently available in select locations.

Quantum Fiber is a subscription-based, prepaid, online platform for delivering secure, premier fiber-based connectivity to residents and small businesses.

Quantum Fiber empowers today's digital needs and improve lives with the exceptional internet experience customers deserve. Local Quantum Fiber teams are working on expansions in the following cities and surrounding metro areas:

Albuquerque, N.M., Boise, Idaho, Bozeman, Mont., Cheyenne, Wyo., Colorado Springs, Colo., Denver, Colo., Des Moines, Iowa, Fort Meyers, Fla., Las Vegas, Nev., Minneapolis, Minn., Ocala, Fla., Omaha, Neb., Orlando, Fla., Phoenix, Ariz., Portland, Ore., Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Wash., Spokane, Wash., St. Paul, Minn., Tallahassee, Fla., and Tucson, Ariz.

Read the full press release here.

