LRG: FWA led the way in Q1 with 915K subscriber adds

DURHAM, N.H. – Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the U.S. – representing about 96% of the market – acquired about 960,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q1 2023, compared to a pro forma gain of about 1,085,000 subscribers in Q1 2022.

These top broadband providers now account for over 112 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 76.2 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having about 30.8 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having about 5 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in Q1 2023 were 89% of those in Q1 2022

The top cable companies added about 65,000 subscribers in Q1 2023 – compared to about 485,000 net adds in Q1 2022

The top wireline phone companies lost about 20,000 total broadband subscribers in Q1 2023 – compared to about 65,000 net adds in Q1 2022

Wireline Telcos had about 500,000 net adds via fiber in Q1 2023, and about 520,000 non-fiber net losses

Fixed wireless/5G home Internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon added about 915,000 subscribers in Q1 2023 – compared to 530,000 net adds in Q1 2022

Read the full press release here.

Leichtman Research





