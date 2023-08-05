Sign In Register
Broadband

LiveOak Fiber acquires fiber assets from ATC Broadband

News Wire Feed

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – LiveOak Fiber, a regional service provider building and operating a world-class broadband network, announces today that the company has completed the acquisition of the Glynn and Camden Counties fiber network assets from Alma Telephone Company (ATC) Broadband, a Telecommunications Company based in Alma, Georgia.

The acquisition of ATC's fiber network assets in these two counties allows LiveOak to strengthen its service delivery capabilities throughout the Golden Isles of Georgia's Southeast coastline in Glynn and Camden County Georgia, and will bring great advantages to residents and businesses in these underserved counties. Residents and Businesses can expect packages that start at 500Mbps and go up to 5 Gbps, including premium managed Wi-Fi with no contracts and no data caps.

Over its decades of telecommunications service experience, ATC's robust network and pristine customer service have successfully competed against national service providers in South Georgia for many years. ATC looks forward to maintaining a portion of its customers and interests in this space and continuing to harness the healthy relationships that have made them who they are today.

LiveOak is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering the digital infrastructure needed for students, teachers, remote workers, residents, office workers, entrepreneurs, and local organizations that drive economic growth and support thriving communities. Residents and business owners can visit the LiveOak website to check availability in their neighborhoods.

Read the full press release here.

Live Oak Fiber

