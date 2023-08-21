Kinetic by Windstream taps RouteThis for home Wi-Fi QoS

ORLANDO, Fla. – RouteThis Inc., the leading provider of in-home WiFi troubleshooting and connectivity CX solutions for internet service providers (ISPs) and smart home brands, today announced that Kinetic by Windstream has selected the RouteThis Certify platform to enable the highest Quality of Experience (QoE) across the rapidly expanding fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) install base. The intuitive software guides Kinetic technicians to install an optimized WiFi network, delivering flawless WiFi on every device, in every room, from day one.

As a provider of premium broadband services throughout 18 U.S. states, Kinetic by Windstream believes that the customer experience begins with a seamless installation. The company chose RouteThis Certify for all new home network installations, as well as support visits, to optimize WiFi connectivity for peak QoE, thereby improving overall customer satisfaction, decreasing churn and reducing repeat truck rolls.

RouteThis Certify provides field technicians a simple, streamlined solution that guides optimized in-home WiFi installations and certifies delivery of expected speeds and services, on any customer premises equipment (CPE) device. Utilizing intelligent workflow, the Certify platform makes it possible to deliver the best network experience possible, regardless of any challenges a technician may face during an installation or support call.

Read the full press release here.

