Kinetic brings fast fiber internet to New London

NEW LONDON, N.C. – Kinetic is bringing fast fiber Internet to New London, making good on its commitment to bring exceptional high-speed Internet to customers. At a ribbon cutting celebrating the company's latest investment in North Carolina, officials announced that 2,200 customer locations, or approximately 50% of New London, now have access to Kinetic's fast and affordable fiber.

Since 2018, Kinetic has Invested $21 million to bring gig speed to 75,000 locations across the Tar Heel State.

Celebrating the new service at New London Memorial Park Monday along with Hale were New London Mayor Tate Daniels and Stanly County Commissioners Bill Lawhon, Patty Crump and Brandon King.

The project is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit Internet service across Kinetic's 18-state footprint. Working to close communication gaps that many Americans in rural communities face, the reliable fiber ensures customers can conduct work and school from home, all while streaming their favorite movies and television shows, as well as gaming with no lag times.

With Kinetic, New London families and businesses both big and small can trust they have the Internet bandwidth to navigate the Internet safely and efficiently.

Read the full press release here.

