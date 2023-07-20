Kinetic brings 8-Gigabit fiber network to underserved communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic's new 8-gigabit fiber network gives customers in underserved communities some of the nation's fastest internet speeds, the company said.

Kinetic's popular 8-gig network, now available to some 400,000 largely rural households, offers the fastest speeds among major internet service providers in Kinetic's 18-state service area.

Customers who upgrade to Kinetic's 8-gig fiber internet can download and upload at the same speed at up to 8,000 megabits a second. Most cable internet plans don't offer the same download and upload speeds.

The median U.S. download speed is about 200 megabits a second and the median upload speed is about 80 megabits a second, the global index of Ookla's Speedtest indicates.

Kinetic's 8-gig network uses high-efficiency Wi-Fi 6E equipment, the latest and fastest in Wi-Fi technology, from Zyxel Communications. Customers also get access to an app letting them easily manage their home network. This includes pausing web access and sharing Wi-Fi with guests.

Kinetic also now increases Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home with its Whole Home Wi-Fi Set Up, a service that creates a seamless, powerful Wi-Fi network tested and verified by Kinetic technicians to reach every room.

Expanding its multi-gig service is a key part of Kinetic's $2 billion, multiyear capital investment to provide fiber broadband across its service area in 18 states. The company also partners with cities, counties and other groups to drive fiber deeper into the network faster.

