Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

ISPs beat only gas stations in ACSI consumer satisfaction survey

News Analysis

AT&T and T-Mobile are enjoying some bragging rights this week after coming away with the top scores in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey.

And while overall customer satisfaction with US ISPs has climbed, the US broadband industry still scored near the bottom when compared to all other industries.

According to the ACSI survey, which was based on interviews with 22,061 customers selected at random and contacted via email between April 2022 and March 2023, AT&T posted the top score in the fiber ISP category and T-Mobile, which is leaning on fixed wireless access (FWA) for its home broadband service, topped the non-fiber category.

In the fiber category, AT&T posted a score of 75 (out of 100), followed by CenturyLink/Lumen (78) and Google Fiber (76). Frontier Communications (74) and Comcast (73) were at the bottom of that relatively short list:

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index [ACSI] survey, 2022-2023)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index [ACSI] survey, 2022-2023)

Among performance benchmarks in the fiber ISP category, the quality of the ISP's mobile app scored the highest (84), followed by the reliability of the mobile app (83). Bottom scorers included performance during peak hours (78), variety of Internet plans available (77) and call center satisfaction (74).

T-Mobile's score of 73 topped the non-fiber satisfaction survey, which included cable, DSL and wireless connections. T-Mobile was followed in the non-fiber category by AT&T (72), Cable One/Sparklight (71), Windstream (70) and Comcast (68). The bottom three were CenturyLink/Lumen (62), Frontier (61) and Altice USA (58).

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index [ACSI] survey, 2022-2023)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index [ACSI] survey, 2022-2023)

The quality and reliability of non-fiber ISPs' mobile apps were also top scorers in performance benchmarks, with scores of 79 and 78. The bottom three: the ability to keep interruptions and outages at a minimum (70), variety of Internet plans (68) and call center satisfaction (63).

ISP satisfaction barely beats gas stations

Overall satisfaction of ISPs rose 6%, to a score of 68, in ACSI's latest study. But ISPs still have a ways to go on the consumer satisfaction front when compared to other industries. The ISP benchmark score of 68 was near the bottom, beating only gas stations, which posted a benchmark score of 65. Subscription TV services, with a score of 69, didn't perform much better. The US Post Office, with a 70, scored higher than ISPs and subscription TV services.

The ACSI study also shined a light on consumer satisfaction for in-home Wi-Fi equipment supplied by broadband service providers.

AT&T led Wi-Fi satisfaction among fiber ISPs with a score of 84, followed by Google Fiber (80), CenturyLink/Lumen and Verizon Fios (79), and Frontier and Comcast (77).

In the non-fiber ISP category, Cable One/Sparklight led with a score of 71, followed by Windstream (76) and AT&T, T-Mobile and Comcast (75). Bottom scorers were Lumen/CenturyLink (67) and Frontier and Altice USA (66).

U-verse, Amazon Prime lead in pay-TV and video streaming satisfaction

In the pay-TV category, U-verse (the IPTV service now part of the newly spun-out DirecTV) topped the list with a score of 78. That was ahead of Verizon Fios (74), Frontier (72), Dish (68) and DirecTV satellite (67). Frontier's relatively high satisfaction score in pay-TV is curious given that the telco has partnered with YouTube TV and no longer sells its own pay-TV service.

Charter Communications (65) and Altice USA (60) were at the bottom of the pay-TV satisfaction category. Of note, Charter is expected to shift the focus of its video strategy to its new national streaming joint venture with Comcast. Altice USA has expressed interest in outsourcing pay-TV to outside partners.

As a subset of pay-TV, the top-performing live TV streaming apps were Hulu (80), Sling TV and YouTube TV (76), and DirecTV Stream (72).

Turning to overall streaming apps, Amazon Prime led with a score of 80, followed by Peacock (79). Hulu's subscription VoD service, Netflix, Paramount+ and YouTube Premium all notched a 78. The bottom-feeders in the category were ESPN+ (72) and Crackle (70).

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index [ACSI] survey, 2022-2023)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index [ACSI] survey, 2022-2023)

From an industry perspective, video streaming notched an overall satisfaction benchmark score of 77, up 4% year-over-year – the same satisfaction score as the automobile and consumer shopping sectors. Subscription TV services were near the bottom, with a score of 69.

For those keeping score at home, athletic shoes and soft drinks topped all industries, each with a benchmark consumer satisfaction score of 81, followed by breweries, full-service restaurants, online retailers and televisions (80).

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE