IQ Fiber expands in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, announces it has launched network deployment projects in Anastasia Island in St. Johns County and Fernandina Beach in Nassau County. Design and engineering work is complete and construction of the $36 million project will begin in the coming weeks.

IQ Fiber’s network has expanded rapidly over the past year and the company now serves or has projects underway in Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau Counties including San Marco, Beauclerc, Mandarin, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Orange Park, Lakeside, Ridgeview and Fleming Island.

IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

Read the full announcement here.

