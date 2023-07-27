Interphone brings multigigabit broadband to Australia with Adtran Mosaic

PERTH, Australia – Adtran today announced that Interphone is leveraging its Mosaic platform to bring multigigabit broadband to Australia's residential market for the first time. Apartments and lifestyle villages throughout Western Australia now have access to some of the country's fastest internet speeds. Adtran's open and programmable broadband solution enables Interphone to streamline operations and rapidly activate new services. What's more, because Adtran's disaggregated XGS-PON is more efficient than legacy alternatives, networks built using the technology are more cost-effective and sustainable. Interphone is also deploying Adtran's service delivery gateways (SDGs) to provide robust, secure and intelligent in-home Wi-Fi services.

Adtran's SDX 6000 optical line terminals and Mosaic CP enable Interphone to streamline operations, turn up new services and guarantee around-the-clock reliability. Its XGS-PON technology also connects more customers over fewer equipment locations, resulting in lower energy consumption and reduced operating costs. On top of this, Interphone is leveraging Adtran's Wi-Fi 6 service delivery gateways (SDGs) to deliver a seamless in-home Wi-Fi experience. The system uses intelligent optimization to provide subscribers with a hassle-free, reliable and secure mesh environment tailored to their Wi-Fi demands.

