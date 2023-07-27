InfoWest partners with Render to accelerate Utah fiber build

DENVER – Render Networks today announced that InfoWest has selected its industry-leading geospatial network construction technology to streamline and accelerate its fiber deployment and operations across Utah. Render's end-to-end automation and real-time performance insights will unlock new delivery efficiencies for InfoWest across increasing fiber construction, customer connection, and maintenance activity.

InfoWest, a Boston Omaha Corporation business, is a leader in Utah's internet service industry for 30 years. InfoWest offers both wireless and fiber-based broadband services to residents and businesses throughout Utah and select areas of Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. InfoWest is expanding its fiber network footprint and incorporating an automated solution to streamline construction and maintenance activities and connect customers more efficiently.

Through a highly-competitive evaluation, InfoWest chose Render's solution to support a growing field workforce and realize project efficiencies enabled by Render’s unique automated scope creation and work management. Render’s dynamic integration with the VETRO fiber management solution will significantly improve the quality and operability of network data from customer connection drops to ongoing maintenance activities.

Read the full press release here.

