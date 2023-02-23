Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Industry groups to FCC: Tread lightly on digital discrimination rules

News Analysis

In a new round of comments regarding the FCC's notice of proposed rulemaking on digital discrimination, industry groups including USTelecom are urging the Commission against imposing "burdensome" new regulations on service providers, and to specifically safeguard against "intentional" discrimination.

"The Commission's primary task here is to implement Congress's direction to 'adopt final rules to facilitate equal access to broadband internet access service.' 'Facilitate' means to take supportive action," said USTelecom in a recent filing with the FCC.

Rather than new regulations, the trade association urged the FCC to use its existing authority and programs to help ensure equal access to broadband.

"The Commission has many options to facilitate equal access to broadband. These include streamlining regulatory approvals, encouraging government-industry collaboration, and collaborating with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration ('NTIA') to ensure that the funds Congress appropriated in the Infrastructure Act achieve their intended purpose of closing the digital divide," said USTelecom. "The Commission should reject entreaties to 'facilitate equal access' by adopting sweeping new regulation of the broadband marketplace as such far-reaching proposals are inconsistent with the overall pro-investment structure of the Infrastructure Act."

This latest round of comments comes in response to a request for further input issued by the FCC at the end of last year. It also marks roughly a year since the FCC first opened a public comment process on the digital discrimination matter. Throughout, industry groups have opposed consumer advocates on how heavy-handed the FCC should be in setting rules to ban digital discrimination, and how much authority Congress gave the FCC to regulate the matter.

(Source: Ivan Kmit/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Ivan Kmit/Alamy Stock Photo)

"The input we have received thus far from stakeholders is an awfully good start. But to get this right, we still need more input and ideas because we can't reach our goal of connecting everyone, everywhere unless we eliminate digital discrimination," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement from late December. In accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the FCC is required to adopt new digital discrimination rules later this year.

Among the issues the FCC opened to further comment are: "How to define "digital discrimination of access" and "Rules to adopt to prevent digital discrimination of access."

In another new filing, NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, which represents roughly 850 small and medium rural Internet service providers (ISPs), echoed some of USTelecom's concerns about regulatory overreach and pointed to construction and equipment costs plus affordability as the main barriers to broadband deployment and adoption.

"Broadband is a capital-intensive industry. Decisions regarding technical and economic feasibility in rural areas may result in disparate deployments but do not indicate discriminatory intent aimed at disadvantaging protected classes of people on the basis of their inclusion in those classes," wrote NTCA, adding that "the prevailing factor in broadband adoption is affordability, rather than apparent or perceptible discriminatory action."

NTCA further suggested that the FCC could help alleviate digital discrimination outcomes through reforms related to pole access, permitting and rights-of-way issues. For example, environmental and historic preservation assessments "can take up to a year to complete," according to NTCA.

"These are examples of instances in which a broadband provider's ability to deploy services in a technically and economically feasible manner may be thwarted by conditions and parties beyond the control of the ISP," said NTCA. "In these instances, the disparate impacts in reaching subscribers is not rooted in discriminatory intent by the provider but rather are the result of conditions that are wholly unrelated to the protected class of subscribers and which inform legitimate businesses decisions."

'Backdoor to rate regulation'

Both USTelecom and NTCA's comments speak to ongoing concern from industry groups that the FCC could impose rules that further regulate broadband investment and rates.

Indeed, NTCA said some of the language in the FCC's notice of proposed rulemaking treads "alarming ground."

"Quoting one set of comments, the Commission asks whether it should 'establish a bright line standard where a profit margin reduction between neighboring areas ... does not constitute [economic] infeasibility.' And the Commission reconstitutes a question from the Notice of Inquiry, asking, 'If underlying cost or geographic hurdles exist in conjunction with demand in an area that makes it unprofitable, how should the Commission address this situation?'

"Both of these questions raise a concern as to whether government fiat will determine the level of returns that should justify investment by private firms," said NTCA.

In another filing, ACA Connects, which represents roughly 500 broadband and cable providers, similarly argued that Congress did not grant the FCC "with a roving mandate to regulate broadband network deployment decisions, service offerings, or prices."

Further, added USTelecom: "This proceeding also cannot be used as a backdoor to rate regulation."

The group continued: "It simply is not plausible that Congress would have silently overturned the status quo on broadband rate regulation in a short provision contained in a lengthy division of the Infrastructure Act that primarily addresses broadband funding. ... And such intervention would seriously jeopardize the country's long-standing, balanced regulatory approach to broadband."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Enterprises Should Monitor Their SD-WAN Network By Obkio
Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE