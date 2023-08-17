Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Industry groups raise more issues with broadband nutrition labels

News Analysis

A handful of cable and telecom industry organizations recently reasserted arguments that certain requirements linked to the FCC's new nutrition-style broadband labeling order are "wholly unwarranted."

A specific quibble centers on directing customers to the labels, which provide data on elements such as broadband speeds and pricing, via "alternative" sales channels, such as by phone or in-store sales.

"Requiring that providers collect identifying information and document every customer interaction would be highly disruptive to consumers seeking information through alternative sales channels and would impose significant burdens on providers of all sizes," the organizations claimed in an August 9 meeting with FCC officials.

A sample of the new FCC broadband nutrition label. (Click here to see the label design in full. Source: FCC.)
A sample of the new FCC broadband nutrition label.
(Click here to see the label design in full. Source: FCC.)

According to an ex parte filing (PDF) describing the meeting, representatives for the following organizations attended the meeting as a unified front: CTIA, ACA Connects; NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association; USTelecom; and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association.

During the meeting, the industry groups urged the Commission to clarify whether a broadband service provider satisfies the new labeling rules by "developing appropriate business practices" to promote the distribution of the labels through those alternative sales channels and to retain documentation of those practices for a period of two years.

They also argued that requiring broadband service providers to display pass-through fees imposed by federal, state or local government agencies on the labels "is an unwarranted departure" and would add "unnecessary complexity and burdens" that could result in some providers having to create many labels for any given plan.

Some broadband providers, they argued, might have to create "tens of thousands of labels" to comply with the requirement.

"These unnecessary burdens would be felt by both small and large providers," they argued.

A proposed remedy is for the FCC to require broadband operators to include an "explanatory statement that such fees may apply and that they vary by jurisdiction, similar to the Commission's treatment of government-imposed taxes." Alternatively, they proposed requiring the display of the maximum level of government-imposed fees that might be passed through, "so that consumers would not experience bill shock with respect to such fees."

The FCC published rules for the broadband nutrition labels last November, and followed with a further notice of proposed rulemaking that sought comment on unresolved questions, such as those tied to pricing and bundles, label accessibility, performance metrics, service reliability and providing labels in multiple languages. Several industry groups put forth their initial responses in March 2023.

Labeling rules 'look deceptively simple'

The new broadband labeling rules were among the topic of discussion recently at The Independent Show, an annual event focused on small and midsized cable operators and telcos hosted by ACA Connects and the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC).

Brian Hurley, chief regulatory counsel at ACA Connects and one of the association representatives that attended the August 9 meeting at the FCC, noted that the new labeling rules "look deceptively simple," but are saddled with significant challenges with respect to implementation. He urged the audience to start to consider how to tackle those challenges, including multi-language requirements and the need to create a link to machine-readable versions of the labels.

Paul Hudson, a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, noted that timing for compliance isn't imminent, but that independent operators should plan to be ready for the new rules by the fall of 2024. That prep includes record-keeping requirements and how the labels need to be presented online and in stores, and even by phone, he noted.

The accessibility requirements "can be a major undertaking," Hudson warned.

Chris Thomas, general counsel and head of government affairs at MCTV, an independent service provider, suggested that operators get their teams together now and "over-invite" by including any staffers who might have input, including people from IT, marketing, customer service and website management.

Sara Cole, regulatory counsel at TDS, echoed that, noting that the company has already shared the order internally with all groups that might be impacted. TDS, she said, has formed a team to work through the item.

Thomas suggested that operators create a portal that can track ongoing changes to broadband plans that will need to be carried through to updated labeling. "It's the moving parts that make it more difficult," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE