High speed fiber comes to 2,200 Berks, Chester, Lancaster homes and businesses

MORGANTOWN, Pa. – Nearly 2,200 homes and businesses in Berks, Chester and Lancaster counties are now eligible for fiber broadband, high-speed Internet provider Kinetic and government officials said Wednesday.

About 900 homes and businesses in Berks County, 750 in Chester County and 550 in Lancaster County are now eligible for fiber. That total of nearly 2,200 customers will likely increase to more than 3,100 by this time next year, Kinetic estimates.

Kinetic's ultrafast fiber-optic broadband lets users upload and download at up to 1 gigabit a second, or 1,000 megabits a second, providing what is known as "next-generation access."

The Southeastern Pennsylvania fiber project is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit Internet service across Kinetic's 18-state footprint.

