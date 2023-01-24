GVTC exceeds signup goals by 200% with Calix Revenue Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that GVTC Communications (GVTC) is exciting subscribers with Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services. In November 2022, GVTC launched Arlo Secure fully managed connected cameras—delivered as Arlo from GVTC connectHome®—to expand on its existing home security offering. Arlo Secure, one of 11 managed services in a growing portfolio from Calix, enables broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to offer peace of mind to their subscribers. It is integrated with the Revenue EDGE platform and pairs with full go-to-market support. GVTC leadership chose to launch Arlo Secure to support their mission to "advance broadband and beyond" by offering products that delight their subscribers and deliver value to their communities. GVTC engaged Calix Customer Success Services (Customer Success) to streamline their launch efforts and increase time to market. In the first week of offering Arlo Secure, GVTC exceeded launch signup goals by 200 percent and continues to sign on subscribers every week since launch.

GVTC launched its Premium WiFi offering with Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems and Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) in September 2019. Less than a year later, they improved member loyalty by 25 percent and their customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating by 18 percent. Since then, the GVTC team has adopted the full Revenue EDGE platform—including the personalized Calix CommandIQ® mobile app, Calix Cloud® and managed services. In 2020, GVTC launched ProtectIQ®, fully managed home network security, to all subscribers. Today they block approximately 150,000 monthly digital threats, which subscribers can track on their GVTC WiFi app, built on CommandIQ, regularly proving value.

GVTC ensured a successful Arlo Secure launch—and excited their subscribers—by:

Aligning internally with help from the industry's largest customer success organization. GVTC worked with Customer Success to deploy SmartStart for Managed Services to ensure launch success. Calix customer success managers (CSMs) worked with the GVTC team to collaborate on all aspects of their strategic, marketing and go-to-market plans. Together they deployed, launched, and ramped Arlo Secure quickly and easily—driving immediate value for their subscribers. After adding this support from Calix, they launched in a matter of weeks.

Engaging households that need connected cameras and delivering tailored outreach. Because GVTC uses Revenue EDGE, they can access data and analytics from Calix Marketing Cloud and Support Cloud. This enabled them to more easily identify which subscribers in their area would benefit from the Arlo Secure managed service. Additionally, beautifully designed marketing materials in the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) enable BSPs like GVTC to launch faster. Part of the Calix Market Activation Program, the agency-quality materials in the ECB can be customized with the BSP's brand.

Simplifying the signup and installation process with subscriber-centric best practices. Delivering an exceptional subscriber experience is front and center for GVTC. The GVTC team worked with their CSM and a Calix cross-functional team to ensure the signup and installation process was a great experience, even before a camera was turned on. Through a Calix Revenue EDGE Enablement Workshop, they delivered hands-on technical training, demonstrations and best practices. A key differentiator for GVTC is their ability to offer white glove installation by licensed technicians to ensure the process is worry-free and customized for each subscriber.

In response to subscribers' excitement, GVTC is accelerating the next step to bring Arlo Secure to more subscribers. They will soon supply field technicians with cameras on their trucks so they can proactively identify and turn up new subscribers on the spot.

Read the full press release here.

Calix