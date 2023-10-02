Google Fiber plots more expansions in Colorado and Arizona

Google Fiber's revised expansion plan in several states took another step forward this week with an announcement that it will expand services to Westminster, Colorado, and Chandler, Arizona. The move will pit Google Fiber up against incumbents that include Comcast and Lumen in Colorado, and Cox Communications and Lumen in Arizona.

Google Fiber said it has inked deals with the city of Westminster, with plans to start construction later this year and to sign up its first customers in 2024.

(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Meanwhile, the Chandler City Council approved a license agreement last night that enables Google Fiber to build a fiber network. Similarly, Google Fiber expects to start construction later this year and to start offering services in early 2024.

This latest expansion follows earlier Google Fiber expansions into Lakewood, Colorado, and Mesa, Arizona.

Expansion talks continue

That work follows word from Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain that the company was in talks with city leaders in five states – Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho – about expanding fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) services to various communities.

Meanwhile, Google Fiber is preparing to introduce 5-Gig and 8-Gig speed tiers later this year, with initial tests to be run in markets such as Utah, Kansas City and West Des Moines. Current tiers offer symmetrical 1-Gig starting at $70 per month, and 2-Gig down by 1-Gig upstream for $100 per month.

Here's an updated view of Google Fiber's current and planned service deployments, and if the deployment is focused on FTTP or the Webpass fixed wireless access platform:

Table 1:



Market FTTP or Webpass Atlanta, Georgia FTTP Austin, Texas FTTP Chandler, Arizona FTTP Charlotte, North Carolina FTTP Chicago, Illinois Webpass Denver, Colorado Webpass Des Moines, Iowa FTTP Huntsville, Alabama FTTP Idaho FTTP* Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri FTTP Lakewood, Colorado FTTP Miami, Florida Webpass Nevada FTTP* Nashville, Tennessee FTTP Oakland, California Webpass Omaha, Nebraska FTTP Orange County, California FTTP Provo, Utah FTTP Salt Lake City, Utah FTTP San Antonio, Texas FTTP San Diego, California Webpass San Francisco, California Webpass Seattle, Washington Webpass The Triangle, North Carolina FTTP

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading