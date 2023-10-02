Sign In Register
Broadband

Google Fiber plots more expansions in Colorado and Arizona

News Analysis

Google Fiber's revised expansion plan in several states took another step forward this week with an announcement that it will expand services to Westminster, Colorado, and Chandler, Arizona. The move will pit Google Fiber up against incumbents that include Comcast and Lumen in Colorado, and Cox Communications and Lumen in Arizona.

Google Fiber said it has inked deals with the city of Westminster, with plans to start construction later this year and to sign up its first customers in 2024.

(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Meanwhile, the Chandler City Council approved a license agreement last night that enables Google Fiber to build a fiber network. Similarly, Google Fiber expects to start construction later this year and to start offering services in early 2024.

This latest expansion follows earlier Google Fiber expansions into Lakewood, Colorado, and Mesa, Arizona.

Expansion talks continue

That work follows word from Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain that the company was in talks with city leaders in five states – Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho – about expanding fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) services to various communities.

Meanwhile, Google Fiber is preparing to introduce 5-Gig and 8-Gig speed tiers later this year, with initial tests to be run in markets such as Utah, Kansas City and West Des Moines. Current tiers offer symmetrical 1-Gig starting at $70 per month, and 2-Gig down by 1-Gig upstream for $100 per month.

Here's an updated view of Google Fiber's current and planned service deployments, and if the deployment is focused on FTTP or the Webpass fixed wireless access platform:

Table 1:

Market FTTP or Webpass
Atlanta, Georgia FTTP
Austin, Texas FTTP
Chandler, Arizona FTTP
Charlotte, North Carolina FTTP
Chicago, Illinois Webpass
Denver, Colorado Webpass
Des Moines, Iowa FTTP
Huntsville, Alabama FTTP
Idaho FTTP*
Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri FTTP
Lakewood, Colorado FTTP
Miami, Florida Webpass
Nevada FTTP*
Nashville, Tennessee FTTP
Oakland, California Webpass
Omaha, Nebraska FTTP
Orange County, California FTTP
Provo, Utah FTTP
Salt Lake City, Utah FTTP
San Antonio, Texas FTTP
San Diego, California Webpass
San Francisco, California Webpass
Seattle, Washington Webpass
The Triangle, North Carolina FTTP
*Google Fiber FTTP deployments coming to cities yet to be announced.
(Source: Google Fiber and Light Reading research)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

