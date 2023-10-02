Google Fiber plots more expansions in Colorado and Arizona
Google Fiber's revised expansion plan in several states took another step forward this week with an announcement that it will expand services to Westminster, Colorado, and Chandler, Arizona. The move will pit Google Fiber up against incumbents that include Comcast and Lumen in Colorado, and Cox Communications and Lumen in Arizona.
Google Fiber said it has inked deals with the city of Westminster, with plans to start construction later this year and to sign up its first customers in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Chandler City Council approved a license agreement last night that enables Google Fiber to build a fiber network. Similarly, Google Fiber expects to start construction later this year and to start offering services in early 2024.
This latest expansion follows earlier Google Fiber expansions into Lakewood, Colorado, and Mesa, Arizona.
Expansion talks continue
That work follows word from Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain that the company was in talks with city leaders in five states – Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho – about expanding fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) services to various communities.
Meanwhile, Google Fiber is preparing to introduce 5-Gig and 8-Gig speed tiers later this year, with initial tests to be run in markets such as Utah, Kansas City and West Des Moines. Current tiers offer symmetrical 1-Gig starting at $70 per month, and 2-Gig down by 1-Gig upstream for $100 per month.
Here's an updated view of Google Fiber's current and planned service deployments, and if the deployment is focused on FTTP or the Webpass fixed wireless access platform:
Table 1:
|Market
|FTTP or Webpass
|Atlanta, Georgia
|FTTP
|Austin, Texas
|FTTP
|Chandler, Arizona
|FTTP
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|FTTP
|Chicago, Illinois
|Webpass
|Denver, Colorado
|Webpass
|Des Moines, Iowa
|FTTP
|Huntsville, Alabama
|FTTP
|Idaho
|FTTP*
|Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri
|FTTP
|Lakewood, Colorado
|FTTP
|Miami, Florida
|Webpass
|Nevada
|FTTP*
|Nashville, Tennessee
|FTTP
|Oakland, California
|Webpass
|Omaha, Nebraska
|FTTP
|Orange County, California
|FTTP
|Provo, Utah
|FTTP
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|FTTP
|San Antonio, Texas
|FTTP
|San Diego, California
|Webpass
|San Francisco, California
|Webpass
|Seattle, Washington
|Webpass
|The Triangle, North Carolina
|FTTP
|*Google Fiber FTTP deployments coming to cities yet to be announced.
(Source: Google Fiber and Light Reading research)
— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading