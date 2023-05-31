Google Fiber expanding in Tennessee
Google Fiber's expansion plan moved is moving forward again, as the city of Franklin, Tennessee, recently announced that it has cut a network buildout deal with the fiber-powered service provider.
Franklin, a city of more than 80,000 residents, is situated about 19 miles southeast of Nashville, where Google Fiber already provides services.
Google Fiber is expected to start construction in Franklin early next year and to start lighting up customers by late 2024, the city said. AT&T and Comcast are among the incumbent broadband service providers in the market. T-Mobile also sells its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) home broadband service in Franklin.
Google Fiber hasn't outlined its service plans for Franklin. But it currently sells its baseline symmetrical 1-Gig service for $70 per month and a 2-Gig offering for $100 per month. Depending on the market, Google Fiber has also begun to offer a 5-Gig service for $125 per month and an 8-Gig offering for $150 per month. Google Fiber is also preparing to test 20-Gig speeds in a handful of markets.
The deal with the city of Franklin surfaces as Google Fiber pushes ahead with a renewed plan to expand fiber buildouts to several US states. Google Fiber's recent expansion targets include Logan, Utah; Pocatello, Idaho; and Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Below is an updated list of Google Fiber's current and planned service deployments, and if the deployment is focused on FTTP or the Webpass fixed wireless access platform:
Table 1:
|Market
|FTTP or Webpass
|Atlanta, Georgia
|FTTP
|Austin, Texas
|FTTP
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|FTTP
|Chicago, Illinois
|Webpass
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|FTTP
|Denver, Colorado
|Webpass
|Des Moines, Iowa
|FTTP
|Franklin, Tennessee
|FTTP
|Huntsville, Alabama
|FTTP
|Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri
|FTTP
|Lakewood, Colorado
|FTTP
|Logan, Utah
|FTTP
|Miami, Florida
|Webpass
|Nevada
|FTTP*
|Nashville, Tennessee
|FTTP
|Oakland, California
|Webpass
|Omaha, Nebraska
|FTTP
|Orange County, California
|FTTP
|Pocatello, Idaho
|FTTP
|Provo, Utah
|FTTP
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|FTTP
|San Antonio, Texas
|FTTP
|San Diego, California
|Webpass
|San Francisco, California
|Webpass
|Seattle, Washington
|Webpass
|*Google Fiber FTTP deployments coming to cities yet to be announced.
(Source: Google Fiber and Light Reading research)
Related posts:
- Google Fiber revs up network expansion efforts
- Google Fiber expands again, seeks 20-Gig testers
- Google Fiber enters Idaho
- Google Fiber plots more expansions in Colorado and Arizona
— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading