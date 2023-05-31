Google Fiber expanding in Tennessee

Google Fiber's expansion plan moved is moving forward again, as the city of Franklin, Tennessee, recently announced that it has cut a network buildout deal with the fiber-powered service provider.

Franklin, a city of more than 80,000 residents, is situated about 19 miles southeast of Nashville, where Google Fiber already provides services.

Google Fiber is expected to start construction in Franklin early next year and to start lighting up customers by late 2024, the city said. AT&T and Comcast are among the incumbent broadband service providers in the market. T-Mobile also sells its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) home broadband service in Franklin.

(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Google Fiber hasn't outlined its service plans for Franklin. But it currently sells its baseline symmetrical 1-Gig service for $70 per month and a 2-Gig offering for $100 per month. Depending on the market, Google Fiber has also begun to offer a 5-Gig service for $125 per month and an 8-Gig offering for $150 per month. Google Fiber is also preparing to test 20-Gig speeds in a handful of markets.

The deal with the city of Franklin surfaces as Google Fiber pushes ahead with a renewed plan to expand fiber buildouts to several US states. Google Fiber's recent expansion targets include Logan, Utah; Pocatello, Idaho; and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Below is an updated list of Google Fiber's current and planned service deployments, and if the deployment is focused on FTTP or the Webpass fixed wireless access platform:

Table 1:



Market FTTP or Webpass Atlanta, Georgia FTTP Austin, Texas FTTP Charlotte, North Carolina FTTP Chicago, Illinois Webpass Council Bluffs, Iowa FTTP Denver, Colorado Webpass Des Moines, Iowa FTTP Franklin, Tennessee FTTP Huntsville, Alabama FTTP Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri FTTP Lakewood, Colorado FTTP Logan, Utah FTTP Miami, Florida Webpass Nevada FTTP* Nashville, Tennessee FTTP Oakland, California Webpass Omaha, Nebraska FTTP Orange County, California FTTP Pocatello, Idaho FTTP Provo, Utah FTTP Salt Lake City, Utah FTTP San Antonio, Texas FTTP San Diego, California Webpass San Francisco, California Webpass Seattle, Washington Webpass

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading