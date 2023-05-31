Sign In Register
Broadband

Google Fiber expanding in Tennessee

News Analysis

Google Fiber's expansion plan moved is moving forward again, as the city of Franklin, Tennessee, recently announced that it has cut a network buildout deal with the fiber-powered service provider.

Franklin, a city of more than 80,000 residents, is situated about 19 miles southeast of Nashville, where Google Fiber already provides services.

Google Fiber is expected to start construction in Franklin early next year and to start lighting up customers by late 2024, the city said. AT&T and Comcast are among the incumbent broadband service providers in the market. T-Mobile also sells its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) home broadband service in Franklin.

(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Google Fiber hasn't outlined its service plans for Franklin. But it currently sells its baseline symmetrical 1-Gig service for $70 per month and a 2-Gig offering for $100 per month. Depending on the market, Google Fiber has also begun to offer a 5-Gig service for $125 per month and an 8-Gig offering for $150 per month. Google Fiber is also preparing to test 20-Gig speeds in a handful of markets.

The deal with the city of Franklin surfaces as Google Fiber pushes ahead with a renewed plan to expand fiber buildouts to several US states. Google Fiber's recent expansion targets include Logan, Utah; Pocatello, Idaho; and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Below is an updated list of Google Fiber's current and planned service deployments, and if the deployment is focused on FTTP or the Webpass fixed wireless access platform:

Table 1:

Market FTTP or Webpass
Atlanta, Georgia FTTP
Austin, Texas FTTP
Charlotte, North Carolina FTTP
Chicago, Illinois Webpass
Council Bluffs, Iowa FTTP
Denver, Colorado Webpass
Des Moines, Iowa FTTP
Franklin, Tennessee FTTP
Huntsville, Alabama FTTP
Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri FTTP
Lakewood, Colorado FTTP
Logan, Utah FTTP
Miami, Florida Webpass
Nevada FTTP*
Nashville, Tennessee FTTP
Oakland, California Webpass
Omaha, Nebraska FTTP
Orange County, California FTTP
Pocatello, Idaho FTTP
Provo, Utah FTTP
Salt Lake City, Utah FTTP
San Antonio, Texas FTTP
San Diego, California Webpass
San Francisco, California Webpass
Seattle, Washington Webpass
*Google Fiber FTTP deployments coming to cities yet to be announced.
(Source: Google Fiber and Light Reading research)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

