Globe builds 116 cell sites in the Philippines, as network infrastructure upgrade continues

Philippines-based mobile operator Globe Telecom continues to expand its network's reach and capacity in the first quarter of 2024, building 116 cell sites and upgrading 812 mobile sites to LTE.

Globe said it has also rolled out over 19,544 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines in the first three months of the year in a strategic move to maximize the use of the company's existing fiber inventory amid a reduction in capital expenditures.

By leveraging its current fiber resources, Globe seeks to tap into the Philippines' underserved prepaid fiber market, ensuring broader access to reliable and high-quality broadband services.

"Our plan supplements investments we've made in the last 3-4 years. We remain focused on improving service consistency and availability to deliver good customer experience and support traffic across regions and territories," Joel Agustin, Globe's senior vice president and head of network planning and engineering, said in a statement.

Replacing legacy assets

Meanwhile, the Philippine mobile operator continues to upgrade its network infrastructure to improve the performance of its mobile broadband services.

Globe is replacing some of its legacy solutions with Nokia's Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), a move that would enable the mobile operator to integrate fixed and wireless access.

Related:Globe strengthens 4G LTE network in Mindanao, expands 5G footprint across the Philippines

"We are committed to continuously improving our network infrastructure to provide the best possible broadband experience to our subscribers. Nokia's new BNG solution introduces the capability to evolve into a flexible multi-access gateway that can combine wireline and wireless access technologies, enabling us to further increase efficiencies," said Agustin in a press release.

Nokia said the BNG offering will be deployed in key areas of the Philippines, including North Luzon, South Luzon, National Capital Region, Visayas and Mindanao.

It added that the solution will include Nokia's 7750 Service Router, which will be used as a BNG platform to support broadband services with subscriber management, bandwidth management and per-subscriber policy control. Globe will also deploy Nokia's 7750 SR Extended Services Appliance to support carrier-grade network address translation and application assurance functions.

Once deployed, the BNG technology will, hopes Globe, help meet the connectivity demands of Globe's postpaid and prepaid customers, bring down network costs and pave the way for easy deployment of fixed wireless access services in the future.