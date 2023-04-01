Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Global fixed broadband speeds increasing faster than mobile – Ookla

News Analysis
Comment (0)

A new report from Ookla shows that fixed broadband speeds are gaining faster than mobile speeds globally. But overall, speeds are increasing across the world as countries continue to invest in fiber and 5G.

On the fixed front, download speeds for broadband services increased by 28% over the past year. That's compared to a nearly 17% increase for mobile speeds, according to Speedtest Global Index data from November 2021 to November 2022.

(Source: Unsplash)
(Source: Unsplash)

On upload speeds, Ookla's data showed that fixed is gaining faster there too. Data shows that mobile upload speeds gained by at least 9% over the past year, with fixed broadband speeds getting at least 30% faster.

The data showed minimal movement on latency for both fixed and mobile: "Latency, which is becoming an increasingly important metric, decreased on mobile over the course of the year from 29 ms in 2021 to 28 ms in 2022, while fixed broadband latency remained the same at 10 ms," said Ookla.

According to Mark Giles, industry analyst at Ookla, there are "many factors" contributing to the overall increase in download speeds globally, and the performance we're currently seeing on the fixed broadband front.

"When it comes to mobile download speeds, 5G is already well established in many mature markets. Therefore, much of the uplift from 5G technology was already highlighted in the 2021 numbers," said Giles in an email to Light Reading. "Additionally, as 5G expands its reach, median performance will most likely decrease. This is due to more consumers being present on these new networks, as well as greater availability in less dense urban areas utilizing lower-frequency spectrum."

On the fixed front, he added, the current uptick in fiber investment and other advancements are all playing a role.

"When looking at overall fixed broadband performance, growing penetration of fiber, with many regulators prioritizing efforts at speeding rollout, plus adoption of more advanced WiFi (such as WiFi 6 and 6E) can all be contributing factors to a large increase in overall world fixed download speeds," said Giles.

Ten fastest countries

While most of the same countries that made the top ten list for fastest fixed speeds in 2021 were on the 2022 list, there were a few notable shifts, including Chile's jump in download speeds over the year from 173.08 Mbit/s to 216.46 Mbit/s.

(Source: Ookla)
(Source: Ookla)

That increase allowed Chile to take first place, virtually tying with China (214.58 Mbit/s) and Singapore (214.23 Mbit/s), which both saw speed gains over last year.

The US, which jumped from eighth place in 2021 to sixth place in 2022, registered median download speeds of 189.48 Mbit/s in 2022.

The UK did not make the top ten for fixed broadband either year. Spain, which ranked ninth in 2021, fell off the top ten in 2022, making room for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join the ranking with 186.76 Mbit/s median download speeds.

On the mobile front, Qatar jumped to first place with a median download speed of 176.18 Mbit/s in November 2022 (versus 98.1 Mbit/s in November 2021). Qatar was followed by UAE at 139.41 Mbit/s.

Denmark (113.44 Mbit/s), Macau (106.38 Mbit/s) and Brunei (102.36 Mbit/s) made the list in 2022, replacing Saudi Arabia, Cyprus and Kuwait. Neither the US nor the UK appeared on the top ten list for mobile speeds either year.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE