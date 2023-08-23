Glo Fiber starts shining in Shippensburg

EDINBURG, Va. – Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced several neighborhoods in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania now have access to their future-proof, 100% fiber network. Construction began earlier this year, with plans to complete construction by the end of 2023, providing over 2,000 homes and businesses with a reliable option for high-speed internet service.

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection with super-fast symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gigabits. The fiber-to-the-home model, coupled with Shentel's 9,000-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

Read the full press release here. Glo Fiber