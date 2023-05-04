Glo Fiber launches symmetrical 5-Gig across all markets

EDINBURG, Va. – Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announces the launch of symmetrical 5 Gig fiber internet service across all of its markets. Over 147,000 homes across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania will have access to the fastest fiber speeds available in these markets.

The average US household now has approximately 20 connected devices, and that number is expected to continue to grow. In addition, with more consumers working remotely long-term, video conferencing is here to stay. Multi-gig speeds are designed for these growing demands and will provide more bandwidth to run a multitude of connected devices at once.

Read the full announcement here.

Glo Fiber

