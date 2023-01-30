Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Gigi Sohn headed for third Senate hearing

News Analysis
Comment (0)

President Biden's nominee for FCC Commissioner Gigi Sohn will is expected to sit through a third hearing in the US Senate sometime in the coming weeks.

That means that, in addition to being on track to become the first openly LGBTQ+ Commissioner for the FCC, Sohn will also make history as the first person to endure three hearings for the role, with her first two held in December 2021 and February 2022.

While a third hearing was initially scheduled for February 2, the Senate is reportedly searching for another date, "apparently due to still shuffling Committee assignments," said analyst Blair Levin in a New Street Research note (registration required).

Sohn was first nominated for FCC Commissioner in October 2021. At the time, many in the industry were growing impatient with President Biden's delay in naming a nominee. Now, 14 months have gone by with the FCC down one Commissioner and lacking a Democratic majority, while opponents of Sohn have successfully gotten her sidelined.

Sohn testifying during her second Senate hearing in February 2022. (Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)
Sohn testifying during her second Senate hearing in February 2022.
(Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)

Some on the right are still trying to tank her nomination.

In the last month, Fox News has published headlines including "Biden's FCC nominee Gigi Sohn shared tweet calling Trump a 'raggedy white supremacist president'" and "Biden's FCC nominee sits on board of group that opposes anti-sex trafficking efforts" (referring, disingenuously, to the Electronic Frontier Foundation).

In early January, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a statement calling Sohn "one of the most radical and ethically compromised nominees I have ever seen during my Senate tenure and should never have been nominated in the first place" and calling for another public hearing.

Senate Democrats and consumer advocates, meanwhile, have signaled their desire to confirm Sohn once and for all.

"It is outrageous that the FCC has gone without a full slate of commissioners while the nomination of the supremely qualified and prepared nominee, Gigi Sohn, languishes amidst lies and homophobia," said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass) in a statement on Friday. "The work of the Commission—from net neutrality to closing the digital divide—is too important for this nomination to be delayed any further."

Heather Franklin, Free Press Action Internet campaign director, recently called out the "bigoted, vicious and fact-free smear campaign coordinated by telephone, cable and broadcast industry lobbyists and right-wing operatives" stalling Sohn's confirmation.

"The ongoing delay at the FCC is undermining the Biden administration’s ambitious agenda, and it's rewarding the corporations trying to derail the president’s priorities. But it's hurting everyday people the most," she said. "We've waited two long years. The Senate needs to stop letting cynical political maneuvers from obstructionist lawmakers and industry-aligned lobbyists further delay the crucial work of the FCC."

While Democrats still hold a slim Senate majority, it's unclear if Sohn will receive the votes she needs to get confirmed. In addition to suffering attacks from the right wing, Sohn faced opposition last year from moderate Democrat and former Senator Heidi Heitkamp, who runs One Country Project, a political action committee with ties to telecom lobbyists.

Notably, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has stayed relatively quiet on the delayed confirmation but released a statement in January, after President Biden renominated Sohn, saying "Gigi is a knowledgeable nominee with a long record of commitment to the issues before the FCC and I congratulate her on nomination as a Commissioner at the agency. I look forward to the day we have a full complement of five commissioners."

In his note today for New Street Research, Levin added that while the shifting hearing date for Sohn is only indicative of "start up issues" for the new Congress, rather than issues with the nomination, it still offers "no new information about her chances in the full Senate."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE