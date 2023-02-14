Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Digital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Gigi Sohn cites urgency of fixing broadband map in third Senate hearing

News Analysis

Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden's choice for fifth FCC commissioner, sat through a third Senate hearing on Tuesday afternoon, 15 months after her nomination and over two years into Biden's presidency.

The hearing served primarily as an opportunity for Republicans who oppose Sohn to rehash a range of concerns – from a retweet calling former President Trump a white supremacist, to her ties to defunct live broadcast streamer Locast, to various positions held by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) where she sits on the board, and more.

Gigi Sohn at her third nomination hearing before the US Senate on February 14, 2023. (Source: Screenshot via Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation)
Gigi Sohn at her third nomination hearing before the US Senate on February 14, 2023.
(Source: Screenshot via Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation)

Sohn, at times visibly tired of those attacks, continued to defend her record and pointed to myriad conservatives who support her nomination. One such supporter is former chairman of the Rural Utility Services Department of Agriculture during the Trump administration, Chad Rupe, who appeared via video to deliver a statement in support of Sohn's nomination.

"For the past five years, Gigi has worked closely with state broadband leaders from states as different as Vermont, Nebraska and Louisiana, providing them with council and connections with federal broadband leaders," said Rupe. "In her previous two confirmation hearings, Gigi pledged to be the FCC state liaison. I have no doubt she'll keep that promise. Such a role is critical now that the states have primary responsibility for ensuring that the billions of dollars provided in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is well spent."

Map determines funding

While almost nothing new or of substance was discussed during the three-hour hearing, Sohn used the opportunity to remind Senators what's at stake given the FCC's role in improving the national broadband map that will determine how much funding each state gets from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The NTIA is set to allocate those funds according to the FCC broadband map on June 30.

"One of my frustrations of not having been confirmed yet is I would love to be able to help the FCC ensure that they have the most accurate broadband map that they can possibly have," Sohn said. "Now, I can't fix it myself. But I have unbelievable relationships with the states including many of the states of folks that sit on this dais, and I would love to help improve that broadband map."

She added: "Without an accurate broadband map, the money that is going to be spent by the Commerce Department is not going to go to the right places. This is not to criticize the FCC. I think they're doing the best they can with what they have. But I could be an enormous help in that regard."

Sohn later added that the "first thing" she would do is offer her assistance to Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to "do anything that it takes to make those maps as accurate as possible" before June 30.

"That June 30 date is a really, really critical date and that's why time is really of the essence to get me confirmed because ... if I don't get confirmed at all, there's not going to be a fifth person on the FCC in time to do anything about those maps," Sohn said.

Using her ability to help fix the maps was a smart strategy for Sohn, given that Senators on both sides of the aisle have gone on record with their concerns about inaccuracies with the FCC's broadband map and the need to rectify those problems before the NTIA allocates BEAD funds.

Nevertheless, the argument didn't catch on with Republicans on the committee, many of whom used their time to express why they will not vote for her confirmation.

'Smear campaign'

In a statement released during the hearing, the consumer advocacy organization Free Press called the hearing "a coordinated smear campaign."

"While the deep-pocketed telecom and broadcast lobby has worked with right-wing operatives to falsely portray Sohn as divisive, her years of experience tell a different story — about a highly regarded expert who has reached across political divides to support policies that benefit the public," Free Press stated.

Sohn, too, referenced telecom lobbyists as obstructing her nomination in her opening statement.

"I believe deeply that regulated entities should not choose their regulator. Unfortunately, that is the exact intent of the past 15 months of false and misleading attacks on my record and my character," said Sohn.

"My industry opponents have hidden behind dark money groups and surrogates because they fear a pragmatic, pro-competition, pro-consumer policymaker who will support policies that will bring more, faster, and lower-priced broadband and new voices to your constituents," she said.

If confirmed, Sohn will be the fifth Commissioner on the FCC, giving the commission a Democratic majority that could then vote to reconsider Title II rules and net neutrality guidelines, among other contentious industry issues. She would hold a five-year term.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE