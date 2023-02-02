GI Partners acquires Rise Broadband

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Rise Broadband, a leading provider of broadband services across 16 states, today announced it has completed an acquisition by GI Partners, a leading U.S.-based investor in data infrastructure businesses. In addition, GI Partners is committing meaningful new capital to improve customer experience and accelerate Rise Broadband's rollout of fiber-to-the-home services for rural American homes and businesses.

Based in Englewood, Colorado, Rise Broadband is the largest independent fixed wireless internet service provider in the U.S., serving primarily rural communities. Jim O'Brien, the Chief Executive Officer, and the current executive team will continue leading Rise Broadband.

Barclays acted as financial advisor to Rise Broadband and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner acted as legal counsel. Stifel acted as financial advisor to GI Partners and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as legal counsel.

Read the full announcement here.

Rise Broadband

GI Partners