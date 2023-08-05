GCI launches 2 Gbit/s in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Ala. – GCI is closing the digital divide across Alaska with new consumer plans that are often faster than those offered by Internet Service Providers in the Lower 48. From Alaska's largest urban centers to remote rural hubs, GCI residential customers in communities connected to GCI's fiber-optic backbone can now enjoy 2.5 gig (that's 2,500 Mbps!) internet speeds. Customers with GCI's top tier plan aren't the only ones to benefit. In fact, GCI has increased the speeds of all its residential internet plans available in those areas and is tripling the number of unlimited data options for customers with GCI+.

GCI has always been a speed leader in Alaska, launching 1 gig in 2015, 2 gig in 2021 and now increasing speeds to 2.5 gig in 2023. Because of GCI's strategic investment in its network over the past 40 years, more than $4 billion, 2,500 Mbps speeds are available in communities across the state: Anchorage, Eagle River, Eielson AFB, Fairbanks, Fort Greely, Fort Wainwright, Girdwood, Homer, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Nome, North Pole, Palmer, Petersburg, Seward, Sitka, Soldotna, Unalaska, Valdez, Wasilla. Even the tiny remote town of Wrangell Alaska, population 2,055, will have access to 2.5 gig speeds.

GCI+ combines Alaska's fastest internet and unlimited mobile service with plans starting at just $99.99 per month. Upgrades for speed and unlimited usage are available at three additional levels.

The company plans to launch the service in two more communities, King Cove and Sand Point, by the end of 2023 through its Aleutians Fiber Project and nine additional communities in the region in the coming years. GCI, in partnership with Bethel Native Corporation, also plans to bring the new service to 10 Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities as part of the AIRRAQ Network project.

In 2021, GCI was among the first providers in the nation to commit to bringing 10 gig to its customers. The launch of 2.5 gig internet service is GCI's latest step on its road to 10 gig in the next few years.

Read the full press release here.



