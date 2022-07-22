Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

FWA remains a bright spot at Verizon as Fios sub growth softens

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/22/2022
Comment (0)

Fixed wireless access (FWA) was again the star for Verizon's home broadband business as strong, accelerated growth of FWA subscribers helped distract from the subscriber slowdown at its fiber-based Fios Internet segment.

Verizon raked in 256,000 FWA subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, up from the 194,000 it added in Q1 2022 and the 23,000 it added in the year-ago quarter.

Broken down further, Verizon added 168,000 consumer FWA subs in Q2 2022 (beating the 112,000 added in Q1 2022), for a grand total of 384,000.

Verizon added 88,000 business fixed wireless subs in Q1 2022 (versus 82,000 adds in Q1 2022), expanding that total to 316,000.

When the consumer and business FWA base is combined, Verizon now has more than 700,000 FWA subs.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Verizon Q2 2022 earnings presentation)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Verizon Q2 2022 earnings presentation)

"Fixed wireless net adds have increased every month throughout 2022 and we expect to continue that trend in the third quarter," Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said on Friday's earnings call.

About 30% of FWA subscriber additions are new to Verizon. "FWA is just humming for us," CEO Hans Vestberg said.

Wireline softness

On the wireline side, Verizon added 30,000 fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) Fios Internet customers in Q2 2022, a slowdown from the 92,000 added in the year-ago period, and a result that was half the 60,000 gains expected by analysts. Verizon ended the quarter with 6.62 million Fios Internet subs.

With a loss of about 17,000 DSL subs included, Verizon added just 13,000 net wireline broadband subscribers in the quarter, for a total of 6.93 million. Verizon added 70,000 net wireline broadband subs in the year-ago quarter.

Verizon added 181,000 total consumer broadband customers (wireline and FWA), up from a gain of 81,000 in the year-ago period, for a total of 7.32 million.

Reflecting the general pay-TV trend, Verizon lost another 86,000 Fios video subs, widened from a year-ago loss of 62,000. Verizon ended the period with 3.4 million Fios video subs. The company's pay-TV decline rate of 8.1% is "broadly in line with the rate of decline for the industry overall," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett explained in a research note.

Fios revenues for Q2 2022 were $2.89 billion, flat from year-ago totals. Ellis chalked that up to Internet growth being offset by video and voice declines.

Ellis also blamed soft Fios results on low churn driven by a slowdown of consumer moves and new home purchases – a lament that's shared by the US cable industry.

Verizon is trying to counter that trend a bit with new Fios network buildouts. Ellis said Verizon extended Fios to another 150,000 homes in the quarter, and remains on track to hit a target of 550,000 incremental Fios homes "open for sale" for full 2022.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
Elevate Your Insight Into 5G Voice Services
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Rogers reinvents its customer service philosophy
The customer experience handbook: Complete integration. Absolute experience
Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
Accelerating the Evolution to open RAN Networks E-Guide
IoT Device Testing: Importance of Understanding Use Cases
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE