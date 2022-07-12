Fujitsu and Accelecom empower broadband connectivity across Kentucky

RICHARDSON, Texas – Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is partnering with Accelecom to connect businesses throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky with a high-speed fiber broadband network. Now city and county government offices, carriers, healthcare facilities and enterprises have a competitive edge — reliable, ultra-fast, fiber connectivity.

Accelecom leverages dark fiber from the KentuckyWired middle mile network, which connects all 120 counties and provides commercial access to 100G symmetrical data services. Kentucky is the first U.S. state to build an open-access, fiber optic network reaching every county. The Commonwealth, which in 2017 ranked 47th in the U.S. for broadband speeds and capacity, now ranks third in the nation for internet speeds.

As the network systems integrator for the project, Fujitsu was responsible for network design, deployment, testing and turn-up of the network, including specifying, sourcing and integrating multi-vendor optical equipment and software. The next-generation broadband network incorporates Fujitsu 1FINITY™ Lambda blades, as well as 1FINITY T300 transport blades, to enable the ultimate in flexible ROADM functionality, reliability and spectral efficiency. Network management is simplified with the Virtuora® Network Control software-defined network (SDN) solution. Additionally, Fujitsu provided migration and deployment services to install 21 new huts to house the optical equipment.

Read the full press release here.

