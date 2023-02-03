Sign In Register
Broadband

Fueled by FWA gains, US broadband providers added 3.5M subs in 2022

News Wire Feed

DURHAM, N.H. – Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – acquired about 3,500,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2022, compared to a pro forma gain of about 3,725,000 subscribers in 2021.

These top broadband providers account for about 110.5 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 75.6 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having 30.8 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having 4.1 million subscribers. Findings for the year include:

  • Overall, broadband additions in 2022 were 94% of those in 2021
  • The top cable companies added about 515,000 subscribers in 2022 – compared to about 2.8 million net adds in 2021
  • The top wireline phone companies lost about 180,000 total broadband subscribers in 2022 – compared to about 210,000 net adds in 2021
    • Wireline Telcos had about 2.4 million net adds via fiber in 2022, offset by about 2.6 million non-fiber net losses
  • Fixed wireless/5G home Internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon added about 3,170,000 subscribers in 2022 – compared to about 730,000 net adds in 2021

Read the full announcement here.

Leichtman Research Group

